Nervos Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.18 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $724.59 million and approximately $35.18 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,867,332,416 coins and its circulating supply is 44,180,592,197 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

