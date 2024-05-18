Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NTOIF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

