NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $98.76

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.76, but opened at $101.50. NetEase shares last traded at $104.23, with a volume of 498,620 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NetEase by 27.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NetEase by 643.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 11.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

