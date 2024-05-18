Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

NFLX stock opened at $621.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

