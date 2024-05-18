Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Netflix stock traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $621.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The company has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $604.12 and its 200 day moving average is $541.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

