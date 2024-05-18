Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $554.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $540.00 to $554.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $10.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $621.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $604.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.