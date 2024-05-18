Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.4%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $618.29 and last traded at $616.05. Approximately 699,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,293,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.53.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

