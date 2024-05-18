NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NAMS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper bought 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,681,223.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,157,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

