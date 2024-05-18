NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

NewMarket Trading Down 1.0 %

NewMarket stock opened at $551.15 on Tuesday. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $389.18 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth $539,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $4,666,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 5.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewMarket

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.