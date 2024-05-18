NFT Achieves Market Cap of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001441 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,030.84 or 1.00097957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011902 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006861 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.