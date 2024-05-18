NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reissued a sell rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

