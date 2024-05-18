Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.69.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.25. 1,750,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

