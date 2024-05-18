Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDMGet Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE NDM opened at C$0.42 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$223.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Dynasty Minerals news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$90,280.00. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Earnings History for Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM)

