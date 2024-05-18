Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.89. 2,590,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,203. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $591.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

