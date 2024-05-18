NXM 1-Day Volume Tops $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,820.33 or 0.99925883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011863 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00091801 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

