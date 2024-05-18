NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $325.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2024 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.00.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.7 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $267.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $163.26 and a 1-year high of $273.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.