O-I Glass, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for O-I Glass in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

O-I Glass Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in O-I Glass by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

