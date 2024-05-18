Octavio Espinoza Sells 5,156 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,024.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Octavio Espinoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $505,136.73.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Octavio Espinoza sold 140 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $12,384.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $70.69.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

