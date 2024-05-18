Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

OCUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OCUL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $955.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 21.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.