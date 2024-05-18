Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.9 %

ORI stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Old Republic International

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.