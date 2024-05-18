Olivier Blachier Sells 1,986 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Entegris

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Entegris by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Entegris by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

