ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.87.

ON Price Performance

ON stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. ON has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $38.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 84.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,063,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ON by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

