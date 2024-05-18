On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Redburn Partners raised shares of On the Beach Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.01) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
In other news, insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.96), for a total value of £59,799.48 ($75,106.10). Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
