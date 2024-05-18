One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on One Stop Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OSS Free Report ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.36% of One Stop Systems worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSS stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.28. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.