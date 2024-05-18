OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $4,323,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 370,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85,720 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

