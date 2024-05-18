OptimizeRx’s (OPRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

OPRX stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

