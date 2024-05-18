Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.50. 6,179,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $97.29 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $339.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.38.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

