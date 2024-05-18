Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
ORE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.73.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman bought 100,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,940.00.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
