ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ORIX Stock Up 0.8 %

IX traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,596. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.23.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 573.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

