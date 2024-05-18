Outlook Therapeutics’ (OTLK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLK. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Chardan Capital raised Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $7.78. 187,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.28. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. Research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

