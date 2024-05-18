Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 2,972 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,972 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $10,491.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 749,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,838. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $7,794,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $5,406,000. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 64.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,400,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 940,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 369.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 613,229 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

