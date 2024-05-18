Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives GBX 2,281 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,126.25 ($26.70).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
