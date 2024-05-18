Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

