PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PACS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

PACS opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

In other news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

