PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE PACS opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. PACS Group has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

In other PACS Group news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of PACS Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

