Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after buying an additional 4,011,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after buying an additional 2,742,071 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,457,938 shares of company stock valued at $415,665,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.76. 30,032,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,221,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.31, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.76.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

