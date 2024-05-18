Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,040 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,590,000 after buying an additional 125,147 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 in the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

