Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 319,404 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14,897.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,404 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $41,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after purchasing an additional 445,018 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.