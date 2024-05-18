Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,134 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 193.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Synaptics worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,255.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.05. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

