Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 592 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth about $968,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 981.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,819 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.66. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.00%.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

