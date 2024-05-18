Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 92,699 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,699 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $43,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.31. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.