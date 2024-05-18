Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of W.W. Grainger worth $49,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 28.4% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $938.89.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $945.28 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $641.95 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $972.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $898.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

