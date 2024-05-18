Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3,060.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 339,277 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $23,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.