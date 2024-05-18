Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 125,810 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,810 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of TTM Technologies worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 551,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,299,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,498 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 96,265 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

TTMI opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,727.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock worth $992,919 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

