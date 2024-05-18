Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 130,271 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,271 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

NYSE INFY opened at $17.13 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

