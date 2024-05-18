Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,695 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of JELD-WEN worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in JELD-WEN by 128.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,634,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

