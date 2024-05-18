Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Laureate Education worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Laureate Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at $762,149.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,121,971 shares of company stock worth $31,073,410 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laureate Education Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

