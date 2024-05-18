Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,631 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 598,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 664,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

