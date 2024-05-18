Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $46.74 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 15,382.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,678 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $46,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

