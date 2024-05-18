Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,191 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,881,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $841,000.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

BKD stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.